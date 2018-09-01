Hot, sunny & dry for Sunday and Labor Day

Skies will gradually clear for the rest of your Saturday evening with warm and muggy conditions lingering overnight, lows will fall into the lower 70s.
Sunday will be hot again with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 90s, a stray shower or storm can pop up in the afternoon hours. Labor Day Monday looks good with more sunshine, the heat index can be as high as 100° in the afternoon, stay cool.
Most of the week ahead is very repetitive, hot temperatures in the low to middle 90s are expected each afternoon which is well above average for early September. Each afternoon will have a chance of seeing isolated rain showers and storms popping up. The trend will stay hot for the foreseeable future, no sign of fall-like temperatures anywhere in sight!
