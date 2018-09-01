Giuliani already preparing Trump’s rebuttal to eventual Mueller findings

(CNN) - President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has said he's already preparing a rebuttal to the potential findings of special counsel Robert Mueller.
With little sign the Russia investigation is wrapping up, Giuliani is hatching a backup plan.
The president's lawyer told CNN the legal team is already halfway through preparing a report to rebut a number of possible findings from the special counsel.
It's slated to include sections on everything from refuting collusion with Russia in the 2016 election to denying obstruction of justice.
The report is all part of Giuliani's strategy to dull the blow of whatever Mueller makes public.
"I'll be here with my version of the report and they'll have their version of the report and the American people, in that sense, are going to decide it,” Giuliani said.
Once adamant that Mueller must wrap up his investigation well before the 2018 midterms, the president’s lawyer now admits he has no idea what the timeline is.
"If it isn't over by September then we have a very, very serious violation of the Justice Department rules that you shouldn't be conducting one of these investigations in the 60-day period,” Giuliani said earlier this summer.
It is customary for Justice Department prosecutors to go quiet for 60 days before an election.
But it's up to U.S. Attorneys to ensure they don't take overt investigative steps that could impact an election.
