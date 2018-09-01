Florida man jailed for giving his girlfriend a ‘wet willy’

(RNN) - A wet willy led to a battery charge for a 47-year-old Florida man last month.
According to an affidavit reviewed by Treasure Coast Newspapers, Joseph Sireci was drunk on his girlfriend’s living room floor when she got home on Aug. 15.
Sireci, the girlfriend and her daughter all went to another home where he “continued to drink and be belligerent.”
The girlfriend told St. Lucie County deputies that Sireci began grabbing her hand and pulling her arm on their way home. She also said he continued by giving her a wet willy, which involves sticking a wet finger inside the ear of an unsuspecting target.
The daughter confirmed her mother’s account.
Local media said Sireci declined to give a written statement, but he claimed he was not intoxicated.
