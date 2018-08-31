WANTED: High school students who want to make a difference

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is looking for students who have a positive attitude, average or better grades, a good school attendance record, school prides, and a desire to make a difference in the community. Students may apply or be nominated until September 7 to participate in the program called, Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders.
“The prgram will influence young people and adults to better understand the impact and dangers of prescription pills,” Candice Dunaway, Partnership’s executive direct says. “We are facing the biggest drug epedicmic of our time and it is destroying people of all age.”
Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders will involve up to 25 students in grades 9,10,11, and 12. The students will be trained by community leaders, law enforcement, media, and public health to effectively address the dangers of prescription pill abuse, heroin and other drugs that are endangering lives at local assemblies, churches, and civic groups.
The selected participants will attend initial meetings from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays: September 15, and September 22, at the Partnership’s office, 2201 Clinton Ave. Lunch will be served at no cost to the students.
More information about the program and applications may be found at www.tytonline.com or www.partnershipforadrug-freecommunity.org/tytl or by calling the Partnership office at 256-539-7339.
