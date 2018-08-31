Spotty Labor Day weekend rain chances

Very isolated showers and storms are possible for the rest of your Friday evening with mostly cloudy skies and lows falling into the upper 60s.
The holiday weekend looks to be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s through Monday, very isolated thunderstorms are possible each afternoon, but outdoor plans should be just fine with the potential of a brief rain delay.
Sunny skies are expected Sunday and Labor Day Monday, perfect pool and lake weather. Long term trends keep the hot 90 degree weather around for the foreseeable future with no major cooldown in sight.