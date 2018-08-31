New animal rescue center off to great start

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Talk about some good momentum! A new animal shelter in Madison County is seeing exciting progress through their unique program.
Less than eight weeks after opening their doors, the Hunter Stephenson Rescue Center in Owens Cross Roads has already saved the lives of 600 animals.
The Felines & Canines organization is working to find them forever homes by first getting them out of overcrowded facilities across North Alabama.
“We are going out to the shelters in Huntsville, Jackson County, DeKalb, Colbert, Cullman, Marshall, all over North Alabama, all over the Tennessee Valley and helping these shelters get these animals out immediately. We were able to go into one of our local shelters yesterday and pull 22 dogs which opened kennels right away. As we were leaving, they had more animals coming in and that’s what we’re experiencing all over the Valley,” explained Executive Director Bethany Marbut.
They then transfer animals to their Rescue Center on Hamer Road, get them vet care, and relocate them to adoption centers in the Midwest with several transports each week. People are adopting them at lightning speed.
“What we’re finding is that these receiving organizations in the Midwest are having animals fly out the door to amazing adopters who are lined up waiting for them. It’s phenomenal,” Marbut said. “They just don’t have the overabundance of dogs that we have here in the South and they have adopters who want to be a part of that rescue solution.”
Most of the animals are being adopted in a week or less.
“We're able to connect the dots of taking animals in need here, getting them out shelters that are running out of space on a daily basis and moving them to be adopted in into loving homes very quickly,” Marbut added. “It's going far better than we ever could have dreamed. I’m excited for what this means for our community.”
Felines and Canines is donor-funded. You can make a donation at their website: fcrescuecenter.org.
They have a fundraiser coming up on October 25th from 6-9pm called Barktober Fest.
It will be hosted by Candy and Charlie Stephenson at their home on 422 Echols Drive SE. Tickets are $35/pp $60/pc. The rescue center is named after the Stephenson’s son and they provided a generous donation to help make the project happen.
