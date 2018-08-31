Mold infests government housing in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A local Huntsville mother is concerned for her family’s health, as mold continues to infest her Huntsville home.
Brandon and her daughters have lived at Searcy Homes, a government housing complex located on Dallas Avenue in downtown Huntsville for over a year and a half.
Brandon said she has called the Huntsville Housing Authority (HHA) multiple times and informed them of the mold in her house, but the housing authority insisted Brandon could clean her home using household cleaning products.
Even after filing several formal requests, she said the housing authority never sent anyone out to evaluate the physical state of her house.
“We have mold. Our cabinet has fallen off, so I’m not trying to pull it all the way. But we have mold all the way, all right here inside the cabinets. This is where we keep our foods. This is where they eat, but it’s also where they sleep,” said Brandon.
According to Brandon, the mold has not only damaged her house but also her family’s health.
“This is where she sleeps-the one with the asthma. She sleeps right here where there’s like mold here, right here and all right there in the corner.
It’s even in their air conditioning that’s brand new," said her 19-year-old daughter, Harmoni.
“It’s the reason why she was doing a lot of coughing up the mucus and stuff. It was dark, it was not green like a normal sinus infection. She had spots of black stuff in her mucus," said the mother.
Brandon said she has requested to move, but the housing authority told her there are no vacancies at any of the city’s other government assisted housing complexes. She said she does not want to move to another unit or building at the Searcy Homes property. She wants to live somewhere ‘completely new’.
The Huntsville Housing Authority did not answer the phone either of the times WAFF48 called. Human resources was unable to speak with WAFF48, but they emailed at statement.
