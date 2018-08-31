Manslaughter suspect part of rising recidivism trend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A man charged with the manslaughter in Huntsville is part of a larger trend of inmates returning to Alabama Department of Corrections after being released.
Huntsville Police arrested Antonio Fearn last Friday after they said he crashed his vehicle, striking and killing US Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Redding. Authorities said he was fleeing University of Alabama-Huntsville Police, suspected of breaking and entering.
Fearn has a long history with the Alabama justice system, with six guilty pleas (to charges of breaking and entering and burglary) and at least two sentences of 10 years in prison since 2005.
WAFF 48 News reported Wednesday on how some prison inmates can earn time off their sentence for good behavior. It’s unclear if Fearn earned time off through that system, but he did not serve in full either of his 10 year sentences.
After being released, Fearn returned to ADOC custody.
He's not alone.
ADOC's 2017 annual report states that as of 2014, 31.5 percent of all released ADOC inmates returned to ADOC custody within three years.
This translates to 3,590 formerly incarcerated inmates being convicted of new crimes or violating probation within three years of being out. This is an increase from 1998, where released inmates returning to prison at a rate of 24.3 percent.
The report states recidivism peaked in 2009 at 32.6 percent, and has floated above 30 percent since.
ADOC has not yet responded to an interview request on the issue. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles did not respond to a request for comment.
The ADOC report does state that all inmates receive a two-week re-entry program prior to their release.
The program includes modules on drug addiction, job skills, family reintegration and communication skills among others. The report states inmates are also made aware of a variety of state and community support programs.
But where government efforts may fall short, groups like Faith in Action Alabama look to fill in the gaps.
The group partnered with The First Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Huntsville to put on a "Homecoming" last Sunday for formerly incarcerated members of the local community.
The event had resources including job and health fairs, interview help and voting rights information. Pastor Debleaire Snell said the event was about giving the former offenders the tools they need.
"Our well-being as a society hinges on how well those who are ex-offenders are able to integrate successfully back into culture or into the society," he said.
He said the church has found ex-offenders are more likely to be hired if they've received some form of counseling, but it also takes basic paperwork.
"Simple things like getting a driver's license or a social security card, they need those things to even go on a job interview," he said.
Antonio Fearn may have missed his opportunity for some of that help.
The Madison County Assistant District Attorney handling his case said she will be pursuing a life sentence, with only the possibility of parole.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.