Man alleges he was fired for not attending Bible study

"I went every week reluctantly and very uncomfortable, but I attended,” Coleman said. “I protested every week but I made it. It wasn’t until April of this year where I finally just took a stand. I said, ‘Hey, Joel, I won’t be at Bible study this week.’ And he goes, ‘Ryan, we’ve gone over this. It’s mandatory. I told you that you need to be there. This is how I run my company. If you’re not going to show up to Bible study, I’m going to have to replace you.’ I didn’t go to Bible study that Tuesday and I was fired.”