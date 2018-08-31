Local says Huntsville road work making deadly intersection worse

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Limestone County man is calling on local authorities to make the intersection of Highway 72 and Burgreen road safer, not more dangerous.
Hunt Jarrell said speed limit signs put in place by the City of Huntsville are creating more confusion at the deadly intersection.
He said the signs are putting the east bound and west bound lanes of Highway 72 at different speeds, complicating an intersection already subject to blind spots.
"Coalescence of confusion, people don't know what to do, and they get anxious. There's people behind them waiting to go. There's people turning waiting to go, and sometimes they make bad decisions," he said.
The City of Huntsville is currently expanding the nearby County Line Road/Highway 72 intersection, adding lanes to both roads.
City of Huntsville Engineer Alan Clement said the speed limit signs are present to protect workers, and will be there until the project's scheduled completion in June 2019.
The project is costing the city and the Alabama Department of Transportation $5 million combined, but Jarrell said he is concerned about the possible cost of life.
Highway 72, west of County Line Road, has a history for deadly and dramatic crashes.
Monday night, a wrong-way driver crashed into another car just 100 yards before the Burgreen intersection. The wrong-way driver's car burst into flames, was the driver was seriously hurt. Bystanders pulled them out of the car.
Alabama State Troopers are still investigating.
In June, a motorcyclist died turning into the Burgreen intersection.
WAFF 48 News has obtained media reports for other deadly crashes dating back to 2005.
"The intersection is dangerous, it's still dangerous and I believe it's gotten worse," Jarell said.
He said he wants to see a stoplight put in place to mitigate the intersection's varying speeds and blind spots.
ALDOT completed a traffic count study for the intersection this month, and engineers will be determining a stoplight is the solution needed.
