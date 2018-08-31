Huntsville Hospital doctor leads statewide effort to help gynecologic cancer patients

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A new state task force is examining gynecologic cancer in Alabama and an oncologist at Huntsville Hospital is heading it up.
Doctor Tyler Kirby discussed their mission and how the group is he's fighting to get women what they need to fight the disease.
Kirby is a gynecologic oncologist at Huntsville Hospital with Tennessee Valley Gynecologic Oncology. He also has a new title: Chairman of the Alabama Study Commission for Gynecologic Cancers.
The goal of the expert panel is to assess the status of gynecologic cancers in the state and make recommendations to improve care, outcomes and survival.
“It’s somewhat underrepresented in terms of national recognition because the numbers are smaller than we typically see for breast cancer which I think gets a lot of notoriety, but it’s still quite important,” Dr. Kirby explained.
He says Alabama has one of the higher rates of cervical and uterine cancer than the rest of the country. The state is also low when it comes HPV cervical cancer vaccination rates compared to other states. Access to gynecologic cancer surgeons and physicians is another issue.
“Up to as many as half of patients never have the opportunity to see a gynecologic cancer specialist as part of their care and we know that contributes substantially to their survival,” he said. “We’re not sure exactly what the reasons are for lack of access, whether it’s because of difficulties with travel or funding difficulties or insurance coverage or simply education and referral patterns. We’re still trying to investigate that.”
The task force has met twice so far and they will meet several more times in the months ahead. There are four gynecologic oncologists on the panel from across Alabama, as well as the director of the UAB cancer center. Several patient advocates from Huntsville are also part of the task force, along with someone from Hudson Alpha.
“This was started by the legislature and we’ll report back to the legislature and the governor in March with our findings and recommendations on how to make improvements for the care of the women in our state with gynecologic cancers,” Kirby stated.
The entire project was initiated by patient advocates, including the Local Lilies of the Valley group. For Dr. Kirby, it’s a rewarding mission.
“The thing I love about treating gynecologic cancers is the ability to educate the public and the patients and advocacy what’s best for the patients. The ability to participate in this panel and be an advocate for patients around the state has been fantastic,” Kirby added.
