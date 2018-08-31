Hot and humid with a chance at afternoon storms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! I am beginning to sound like a broken record repeating the same thing over and over: hot, humid, and a chance at afternoon storms.
That is the case yet again today as temperatures are starting off warm into the low to mid-70s. Wind will be light for much of the morning so we could see some patchy fog develop in some locations as well.
Throughout the day today we expect temperatures to climb back towards 90°, possibly even warmer with areas that see plenty of sunshine. Humidity continues to plague us today as well which means that “feels-like” temperature will be back near 100° in some spots.
That heat and humidity could also bring in some showers and storms as we move into the afternoon and evening. It will be very similar to Thursday with the storms starting sometime after 1 p.m. and staying isolated through the early afternoon. However, by the late afternoon and evening they will be a bit more scattered.
Not everyone will see rain/storms today but places that do see rain will likely have a 30 to 45 minute delay in their outdoor plans. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with these storms. Labor Day weekend is looking very similar to Thursday and Friday.
Scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, but they will not be widespread in coverage at all. We’ll battle more of the humidity which will bring the low-90s temperatures into the upper-90s and triple digits for a heat index.
