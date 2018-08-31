Hot & Humid Friday with Isolated Afternoon Storms

Throughout the day today we expect temperatures to climb back towards 90°, possibly even warmer with areas that see plenty of sunshine. Humidity continues to plague us today as well which means that “feels-like” temperature will be back near 100° in some spots. That heat and humidity could also bring in some showers and storms as we move into the afternoon and evening. It will be very similar to Thursday with the storms starting sometime after 1pm and staying isolated through the early afternoon. However, by the late afternoon and evening they will be a bit more scattered. Not everyone will see rain/storms today but places that do see rain will likely have a 30 to 45 minute delay in their outdoor plans. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with these storms.