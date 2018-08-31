Decatur police going live on social media

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work in law enforcement? Now is your chance to find out.
The Decatur Police Department will be going live on its social media accounts Friday night on Facbook, Twitter and Instagram.
The idea started as a community policing initiative to give everyone a sneak peak of what officers do on a daily basis.
“For people to really see what our local law enforcement officers do and for them to have the opportunity to ask questions, and to just really see that experience first hand,”said Emme Long, Decatur Police Department.
This isn’t the first time the department has gone live on social media.
Decatur officers started doing this last fall. If you want to follow along, follow the hash tag (#DecaturALPD) starting at 7 p.m.
