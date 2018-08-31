Countdown continues for the North AL medical center grand opening

The new, 450,000 square foot facility will have 263 beds.

By Amber Eady | August 31, 2018 at 6:29 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 6:29 AM

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The new North Alabama Medical Center is looking great, as the countdown continues to its grand opening in Florence.

Officials tells us right now, the hospital is very close to being done and they’re just getting through the finishing touches.

The new facility replaces Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital. Construction started last November, and a grand opening is set for December 6.

