Temps climbing towards 90° with heat index near 100°

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Another warm and humid start to the day out there and you better get used to it because we have more of this heat and humidity on the way for every day over the 10 day forecast.
Scattered showers and some areas of patchy fog are possible this morning but not too likely. We have a better chance of seeing some sunshine through the morning hours and as we head on into the afternoon is when we expect rain to move-in.
Once again temperatures will be very warm at climbing towards 90°, with humidity levels keeping that heat index into the mid to upper 90s possibly even again near 100° in some locations.
Storm coverage will be a little more widespread out there this afternoon as everybody has a good chance at seeing showers are storms roll through their neighborhood. These should fire right back up sometime after noon or 1 p.m. today and will likely last into the evening.
Friday looks very similar with showers and thunderstorms popping up by the afternoon and lasting into the early evening before dissipating after sunset.
Temperatures will stay warm and humid all the way through Labor Day weekend with storm chances dwindling by Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.