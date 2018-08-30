More storms Friday with a hot Labor Day weekend

Widely scattered rain showers and storms will linger for the rest of your Thursday evening hours with some pockets of heavy rainfall, low temperatures overnight will fall near 70 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with high humidity and high temperatures near 90 degrees, more scattered storms will develop in the evening with a second round storms expected late Friday night.
The holiday weekend looks to be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s through Monday, isolated thunderstorms are possible each afternoon, but outdoor plans should not be cancelled just yet. Long term trends keep the hot 90 degree weather around for the foreseeable future with no major cooldown in sight.