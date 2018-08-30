Local 10-year-old-boy reported missing

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Police and neighbors in a Madison County subdivision are searching frantically for a missing 10-year-old-boy.
Diesel Plaster was last seen at the Dollar General on Ryland Pike around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Prior to the sighting at Dollar General, Plaster was seen walking out of Mt. Carmel subdivision, according to family members.
Police are treating this case as a run away.
