Local 10-year-old-boy reported missing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 29, 2018 at 9:38 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 9:53 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Police and neighbors in a Madison County subdivision are searching frantically for a missing 10-year-old-boy.

Have you seen him? (Source: WAFF Viewer)
Have you seen him? (Source: WAFF Viewer)

Diesel Plaster was last seen at the Dollar General on Ryland Pike around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior to the sighting at Dollar General, Plaster was seen walking out of Mt. Carmel subdivision, according to family members.

Diesel walked away from his grandmothers house this afternoon....Mt Carmel folks if anyone has seen him please call me 256-684-1576

Posted by Emilie Morrison Ward on Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Police are treating this case as a run away.

