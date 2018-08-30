Huntsville woman claims mold issue persisted for years

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville mother is fed up. She says she’s living in a Huntsville Housing Authority apartment with mold that is compromising both her and her daughter’s health.
She says her daughter has Cystic Fibrosis and she has asthma. The mother who wants to remain anonymous says she’s been dealing with the problem for three years without relief.
She says she has requested to be moved without success. The mother says she has had to throw away hundreds of dollars of personal items because of mold.
“I shouldn’t have to walk in and breathe that. I shouldn’t have to stay away from my home. This is by bed. I want to be comfortable in my bed, in my home,” said Anonymous Tenant.
We tried to talk to a manager with Huntsville Housing Authority but no one was in the office when our reporter went there during business hours. Meanwhile, the mother refuses to live in the apartment.
For the past two weeks our reporters have been looking into complaints at Johnson Tower and the proposed Sparkman Homes relocation.
So far, we have not gotten any definitive answers from the Huntsville Housing Authority.
We will keep working this story and as soon as we have answers we will bring them to you.
