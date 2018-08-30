Electronic sniffing dog added to the force in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Meet the newest Madison County Sheriff’s deputy – Banner! He’s a deputy dog trained to sniff out electronic devices police aren’t able to find.
The office got an $11,000 grant for the special pup.
When deputies serve warrants for electronic devices, they will go in first to seize whatever they can find. If they believe anything else may be left behind, they will deploy Banner to find ‘the needle in the haystack.’ Thumb drives, hard drives and SD cards are examples of things that can be hard for deputies to find, but not for Banner!
“This is absolutely wonderful. I would say that our investigator along with the Department of Homeland Security, who has the task force in North Alabama - they are very good at what they do and this is only going to be an enhancement to their abilities,” said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Banner doesn’t just have one job, he’s sort of phased into two. Lt. Shaw says he can also serve as a comfort job, which is especially important for the type of cases he may be sent out to.
He will work with the office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Banner is the first of his kind in the state.
