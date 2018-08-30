Coworkers remember missile defense leader killed in tragic collision

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If they could sum up the type of person Mike Redding was in just a few words, his friends at the Missile Defense Agency say it would be “dedicated” and “hard working.”
Redding was doing very important work on Redstone Arsenal before his lost his life in a tragic collision in Huntsville and now, his coworkers are now keeping his legacy alive in a heartfelt way.
“He was a great guy, an American hero in my book, stanch advocate for the country and his teammates. He came into work with a big smile on his face, always helped get mission done and do what we needed to do every day,” said Colonel Chris Ford, Project Manager for Ground-Based Interceptor.
Redding helped oversee a team of 170 people responsible for designing, developing, testing, and fielding interceptors that defend the U.S. from ballistic missiles. He worked as deputy program manager for Deputy Ground-Based Interceptor at the Missile Defense Agency. Before that, he was the deputy product manager for THAAD Ground Components.
Redding served all over the world during his time in the Air Force. A retired lieutenant colonel, he went into government civilian work after his military career so he could continue to serve his country.
According the Huntsville Police, Redding was sitting at a red light on his motorcycle near the UAH campus at Bradford and Sparkman Drives last week, when he was struck by a car that ran that red light.
The driver of that car was being pursued by UAH campus police. The driver is now charged with manslaughter and a host of other charges. Relatives say Redding was killed on his 54th birthday. He had taken a rare day off from work and was out riding his motorcycle when he was fatally struck by the fleeing car. His funeral was held Monday at Legacy Chapel in Madison.
“It’s difficult for the team. Everyone’s taking it pretty hard. No one outworked Mike. He stayed here until the job was done. No stone was left unturned with Mike. He was a very detailed guy and he looked out for his people. Everything he did was done with 100% professionalism,” said Brock Owens, Deputy Product Manager for THAAD Ground Components.
Owens worked with Redding for ten years.
“We try to remember the good times, of course, but when we're in a time of crisis, we try to have that calm demeanor that Mike had, that he instilled in everybody,” he added. “You cannot replace Mike. He was a go-getter. He gave 100% effort in everything he did, whether it was a personal task at home or a task here at work. We will miss him every day, his leadership and mentorship.”
Redding's friends and coworkers made a heartfelt memorial for him and placed it in his office. It's military tradition that when a soldier dies, his comrades build a memorial for him with their weapon, boots, dog tags and helmet.
“Of course, we're not allowed to bring weapons on the arsenal so I went out and found one of the gun shops here in town and traced an M-16 onto a piece of wood, built that and we built the memorial and put it in his office so we have that now to remember him and honor him,” Colonel Ford explained.
Brian Maples, Systems Engineer for Ground-Based Interceptor, worked alongside Redding for eight years and has very fond memories from their time together, building a strong bond with him.
“When I first moved here from Denver eight years ago, Mike was the first person I met. He picked me up from new employee orientation, took me out to lunch and just made me part of the family from the start. That entire time, he looked after me and mentored me professionally and was a friend personally,” Maples said. “Nobody cared more about this mission than Mike. He took it personally.”
Redding will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in the near future. It’s clear he left a mark on many. “A number of people have come up to me over the last few days and told me that they're going to work that much harder to honor his legacy because that's just the type of man he was. He wouldn't want us to dwell on his death. He would want us to celebrate his life and celebrate what we do to protect this nation,” Colonel Ford stated.
Redding was a decorated veteran. His last post was at the Pentagon. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and five Meritorious Service Medals.
