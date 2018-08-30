Coworkers remember missile defense leader killed in tragic collision

Redding will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in the near future. It’s clear he left a mark on many. “A number of people have come up to me over the last few days and told me that they're going to work that much harder to honor his legacy because that's just the type of man he was. He wouldn't want us to dwell on his death. He would want us to celebrate his life and celebrate what we do to protect this nation,” Colonel Ford stated.