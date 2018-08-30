Alabama is the second deadliest state for driving Labor Day weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you live in Alabama and you're planning a road trip this weekend, you need to be extra cautious, both on and off the road.
According to two new reports released by SafeWise, Alabama is the 2nd deadliest state for driving, with 21.3 car crash fatalities per 100,000 people. In addition, Alabama ranked 5th for impaired driving deaths at 6.60 per 100,000.
- In 2016 (the most recent data available from the NHSTA), there was a total of 34,439 fatal crashes in the United States involving 51,914 drivers; resulting in 37,461 deaths.
- 10,497 of total car crash fatalities involved alcohol-impaired driving. 28% of all motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the United States.
- 26% of all drivers involved in fatal crashes during the weekends were alcohol-impaired, compared to 14 percent on weekdays.
- 3,450 of total car crash fatalities involved distracted drivers. 9% of car crash fatalities were reported to involve distracted driving (and that’s only the reported cases; the actual number is thought to be much higher). That represents an increase of 17% in distracted driving crashes since 2014.
- 562 pedestrians and cyclists were killed in 2016 because of distracted drivers, a 9% increase from 2015.
- 391,000 people were injured in car crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015.
Let’s enjoy the last days of summer and do our part to keep the roads safer this weekend by focusing on the road (not our phones) and driving sober (or getting a ride).
