WWII vets honored to Quilt of Valor

(WAFF) - The Quilt of Valor foundation gifted two World War II veterans with a quilt Wednesday. The foundation says their purpose is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing.
Each one is made with special care, love and stitched with decades of history and gratitude. "Oh, they're very special. It's an honor to be able to make one of these quilts,” said Mary Harris with the foundation.
Warren Schmitt and Mac McCollum were both given quilts on Wednesday.
"I'll never get over it. It's so good. So wonderful,” said McCollum.
"I'm so honored to have received this. It really means the world to me,” said Schmitt.
Mac, Warren and so many others call themselves everyday men, but everyone else calls them American heroes.
"A lot of fellow soldiers did not come back. They're still over there. Fortunately, I'm one of the lucky ones,” said McCollum. A number of WWII & Vietnam War veterans were there to celebrate with them.
"It’s to know that people in their country appreciate the sacrifices that they have made,” said Harris.
If you want to nominate someone to be a part of the Quilt of Valor or to donate, click here.
Each quilt is made with love and is unique. They serve different purposes for each veteran, but is always a small way to say thank you!
