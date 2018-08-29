Two men traveling from NY arrested on drug charges in Morgan County

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) -The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people on drug charges.
The sheriff’s office says that deputies found a parked vehicle in the rear parking lot of a Chevron gas station near Highway 36 in Hartselle.
Officers made contact with the occupants, 31-year-old Lee De-wert and 28-year-old Theodore Hartman. The two were reportedly traveling from New York to Ozark, AL.
During an investigation, officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, numerous glass drug paraphernalia smoking devices, and large amount of money. An agent with the Morgan County Drug Task Force arrived on the scene, before more smoking devices were found, as well as digital scales and suboxone.
De-wert has been charged with unlawful possesion of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,800.
Hartman was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and suboxone), unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $3,600.
