Tennessee Valley school system looks to add more SRO’s, but lacks the funding

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - To ensure your kids are safe in school, the Madison City School System is looking to add more School Resource Officers. However, the school system has hit a roadblock in terms of funding.
In an email to Madison City School parents, Superintendent Robby Parker said the “school system is now performing at its highest level, but our belts are getting tighter.”
The challenge in hiring more SRO’s for the district lies in the fact that the money to pay those SRO’s comes from the same fund to hire teachers. The district also gets no funding from the state to cover safety and security needs.
The dilemma then becomes: Do you hire a teacher? Do you hire an SRO?
Madison City Schools currently has 9 SRO’s for its 13 schools.
“We still feel like we’re going to add 4 or 5 more SRO’s as we go,” says Parker. He is working closely with Madison Mayor Paul Finely and Madison Police Chief David Jernigan to hire these SRO’s.
The school system also has a safety and security committee and they are looking to hire a safety and security coordinator. On average, the school system pays around $34,000 per SRO. The rest is paid by the city.
Right now, the school system has a safety and security fund that anyone can donate to, in order to help with some of the expenses. That fund has raised $24,000, well shy of the $755,000 goal.
Parker will address the needs for SRO’s, the school system’s growth, as well as the plan for the school system for the next five years at the school system’s 20th celebration event on September 18th.
