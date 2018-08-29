Storms & Heat Expected Through This Afternoon

Storms look to pick up as we head into the late afternoon and into the evening. While we won’t see anything severe, we could still see some heavy rain and gusty winds as well as frequent cloud to ground lightning. Temperatures will cool slightly for Thursday as those storms will be along a cool front, but don’t expect much because we are still expecting the low 90s out there every day this week. Some spots could stay into the upper 80s on Thursday depending on rain and cloud cover. Feels like temperatures depending on rainfall could range from the mid to upper 90s into the low triple digits every day through the weekend.