Storm chances increase for the rest of the week

Very isolated rain showers will linger into the evening hours before skies clear out overnight, low temperatures will be quite warm in the low to middle 70s. Wednesday will be a very hot and sticky day with a heat index topping 100° most of the day, scattered storms should develop into the afternoon hours and could produce locally heavy rainfall. The humidity will really ramp up by late week with more low to middle 90s for high temperatures, scattered rain showers and storms are expected into the afternoon and evening hours for Thursday and Friday. This stretch of 90+ degree weather will continue through the Labor Day weekend, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day of the holiday weekend. As of right now there is no sign of Fall-like temperatures, so stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.