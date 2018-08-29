Still Hot Today with Scattered Afternoon Storms

Temperatures will be into the low to mid 90s, but when you factor in the humidity in the heat index will be closer to 100° if not slightly above it. Similar to yesterday we will see some showers and thunderstorms develop as we move on past lunchtime today, however will have better chances for storms today. They look to pick up as we head into the late afternoon and into the evening. While we won’t see anything severe, we could still see some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will cool slightly for Thursday as those storms will be along a cool front, but don’t expect much because we are still expecting the low 90s out there every day this week. Feels like temperatures depending on rainfall could range from the mid to upper 90s into the low triple digits every day through the weekend.