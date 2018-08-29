State and federal officials announce plans for bringing high-speed internet to rural America

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Having high-speed internet has become a necessity for so many things in our lives. Now, broadband internet could be on its way to rural Alabama.
On Wednesday, state and federal officials announced a pilot program to make it happen. The program targets local providers giving them the financial resources and incentives to make it happen.
An assistant to the Department of Agriculture was joined by other federal and state officials at Lake Guntersville State Park. They all talked about bringing high speed internet to rural America.
Senator Clay Scofield successfully got a state bill passed that would provide economic incentives to internet providers to do just that, but now the federal government is starting a national pilot program with funding to help make that happen.
Congressman Robert Aderholt says $600 million is being allocated to help make that happen. For him, the most practical way is to provide grants to internet providers
“They have the ways and means to come in and implement this, lay the fiber down. It goes hand in hand with a lot of these electric coops because they already have the ground work and the infrastructure there,” says Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt.
“Access to high speed internet is a lifeline to opportunity. From education to new jobs to new markets for small businesses and importantly in Alabama to agriculture.” said Anne Hazlett with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Congressman Aderholt says we could see results of the new national pilot program in the next year.
