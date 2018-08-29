Robinson wins big in race for city council seat to represent south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson wanted the chance to continue the projects she’s pioneered in South Huntsville and now, she’ll get that chance, winning another term to serve District 3 in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Three candidates were vying for the city council seat and Robinson, the incumbent, came out on top, with more than seventy percent of the vote.
Surrounded by her children, husband and friends, Robinson watched the results come in with her supporters at her neighbor’s house.
Robinson’s energized by her big win in the election and says it will allow her to build on the things she’s been working on.
“We’ve accomplished a lot of great things over the last four years but that’s just laid the foundation for all of the good things to come. I’m excited moving forward keeping the promises that we’ve made to create great things in South Huntsville and make it an even better place to live. Now we can go forward and do the work that needs to be done,” she said.
Robinson has served south Huntsville for 16 years, first on the school board for 12 years, then Council for the past four years. She is only the third woman to serve on the Council in the city’s 200-year history and only the second to serve as president of the Council.
One of the projects she discussed was the completion of the overpasses of the South Memorial Parkway, work she says has been huge barrier to growth and development. Now, the mainline is open and crews are finishing up work on the access roads. The whole project is going to be completed in October, which Robinson says will open the process of revitalizing South Parkway.
The South Huntsville Business Association, Main Street Alabama and the city are working to make it happen. Robinson acknowledges that the south side needs more shopping experiences combined with recreational venues.
“We're excited to see Haysland Square redevelop, the shopping center where Staples is located, and all of the surrounding properties and really create a sense of place and identity and brand for South Huntsville,” Robinson stated.
Some 1500 new houses are being planned across South Huntsville and she thinks the redevelopment on the South Parkway and on Bailey Cove Road at the Sandra Moon Complex (old Grissom High School), as well as development at Ditto Landing are attractive for more commercial and residential growth.
“We’re branding south Huntsville as a place to live, shop, play, relax and come home to. Everyone works at Research Park, or downtown or on the Arsenal but this is the place where they come home to,” she added.
Haysland Road, she says, will soon extend all the way to Redstone Road to open neighborhoods south of Grissom High School so they have more access.
The old Grissom High School will be turned into a 39,000 square foot library and performing arts center. It will also have new gyms and ball fields. A Madison County satellite license office is also in the works.
Robinson’s slogan was “proven leadership.” She thanked voters for their support and stressed that she’s going to deliver on her promises to move South Huntsville forward.
“It was so gratifying to get almost 75% of the vote. It gives me the message that what we’re doing is right, that people see the good things that we’ve started, that they have confidence that those projects are going to finish, that we are going to make Huntsville an even better place to live,” she added
