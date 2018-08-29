Report: Undetonated device found floating off the coast of Washington state

(RNN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an undetonated device floating off the coast of Washington state, according to WCMH.
The Seattle Times reports officials have asked those who live in the area to shelter in place and remain off beaches.
The device, which resembles a naval mine, was found in a body of water known as Puget Sound, just east of Brownsville Marina in Kitsap County.
According to the Associated Press, a naval base has a torpedo testing range a few miles south of the area.
