Registered sex offender arrested in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Police in Decatur have arrested a registered sex offender after reportedly learning of a business that he owned and operated.
A detective in Decatur was notified that Charles David Rogers, a registered sex offender, owned and operated a remodeling business, Dynamic Painting and Restoration.
Decatur police say Rogers did not register the business with them and that he didn’t notify the detective of the locations of the homes that he had worked on, which is also required by his status as a sex offender.
During an investigation, authorities learned that Rogers worked in a home that is located less than 2000 feet away from an elementary school.
Rogers was arrested and charged with adult sex offender - employment restrictions. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail.
