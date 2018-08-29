Poll: Millennials disillusioned about midterm elections

NBC NEWS - Millennials are disillusioned about political institutions and the 2018 midterms, according to results from a new NBC News/GenForward survey.
The bimonthly survey found that in the past year, millennials' impression of the Democratic Party remained split between favorable and unfavorable views.
Unfavorable ratings of the Republican Party have been somewhat steady among millennials in the past year. Roughly 6 in 10 millennials have consistently expressed unfavorable impressions of the Republican Party, with consistently less than 3 in 10 expressing favorable views.
A plurality of millennials have consistently said they plan to vote for the Democratic candidate in the 2018 congressional elections in the past year, and around a quarter have said they plan to vote for the Republican candidate. A quarter have also said they don’t plan to vote for either party, or are not sure what they’ll do.
Despite Democrats maintaining higher favorable ratings than Republicans and being the favored party candidates for the 2018 midterms across time, Democrats still face a challenge when it comes to inspiring enthusiasm among young people ahead of November.
In 2014, voters under 30 made up just 13 percent of the midterm electorate, according to NBC News exit polls. In 2010, voters under 30 made up 12 percent of the electorate. Those numbers indicate that turnout among young people this year may be just as problematic.
Millennials have unfailingly had a more positive outlook toward the Democratic Party than toward the Republican Party in NBC News/GenForward survey trend data. They are not overwhelmingly enthused to vote in November, however.
While a majority (55 percent) of millennials say they will probably or definitely vote in the midterm election this November, 19 percent of millennials say they definitely or probably will not vote. Another quarter are uncertain about whether or not they’ll vote.
Even though a majority of millennials say they are likely to vote, a large portion also say voting this year is not more important than other midterm election years.
