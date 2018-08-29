Police: Gunshot victim shows up at Huntsville gas station

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A shooting investigation is underway in Huntsville.
Huntsville police say a man showed up at the Wavaho gas station at Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had a gunshot wound in the lower extremity. The injury was not life-threatening.
He was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Officers at the scene said the victim didn’t want police involved and that someone called help for him.
They do not know where the shooting happened.
Police said the victim has not been cooperative.
There is no suspect information.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.