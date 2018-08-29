More 90s and storm chances through the holiday weekend

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and should start to wind down after sunset, a shower or storm could linger overnight with low temperatures falling into the lower 70s overnight.
Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures a touch cooler for Thursday with highs near 90s degrees and high humidity. Scattered to numerous storms are expected to develop into the afternoon with locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds all possible. Friday will be a similar day with highs near 90 degrees and more storms into the afternoon.
The holiday weekend looks to be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s through Monday, isolated thunderstorms are possible each afternoon, but outdoor plans should not be cancelled just yet. Long term trends keep the hot 90 degree weather around for the foreseeable future with no major cool down in sight.