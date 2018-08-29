Manslaughter suspect released from custody early in separate case

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A retired United States Air Force Lt. Colonel died on Friday in a crash, and concerns have been raised over the fact that the suspect charged in the fatal collision had been released early from prison in connection with another crime.
WAFF 48 News has obtained court records that show Michael Fearn was arrested for breaking and entering in 2011, and sentenced to 10 years.
Huntsville police arrested Antonio Fearn last Friday for crashing into and killing retired Lt. Col. Michael Redding. Fearn was fleeing University of Alabama in Huntsville Police when, according to Huntsville police, he ran through a red light at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Sparkman Drive.
Redding was sitting on his motorcycle at the intersection.
A complicated and overworked Alabama justice system has charged, convicted, sentenced, incarcerated, released, re-arrested and monitored Fearn since 2005. A state-wide search of Fearn’s court appearances showed 39 records for charges including cocaine possession, assault and breaking and entering.
Fearn only plead guilty to breaking and entering and burglary charges. Since the 2011 sentencing, he’s been put in and out of jail, prison and probation.
Fearn took a plea deal in September 2011 for breaking and entering. The court gave him a "split sentence", meaning his 10 year incarceration would turn into 18 months behind bars and another three years of probation.
In June 2013, that probation was revoked.
It's unclear why the remainder of the sentence wasn't served, but he was arrested again in September 2015 for breaking and entering. He was released from the Madison County Jail that December after prosecutors declined to pursue those charges.
From the Redding incident, Fearn currently faces the manslaughter charge, attempting to elude an officer and leaving the scene of an accident with an injury.
Madison County Assistant District Attorney Shauna Barnett is prosecuting Fearn’s case and said, in Alabama, “There is no truth in sentencing.”
Barnett cited a Alabama Department of Corrections policy, which shortens sentences for good behavior. Alabama law allows some prisoners' sentences to be shortened by 75 days for every 30 served for good behavior, but this is not the case with Fearn’s 2011 sentencing, because his sentence was ‘split.’
Barnett said the 18 months served is longer than the shortened sentence Fearn could have earned through the Department of Corrections.
“There is no circumstance under which if we had sentenced him to 10 years straight in 2011 that he would be sitting in jail or 20 years. He would still not be sitting in jail,” she said.
The Alabama Department of Corrections has not yet returned a request for comment.
Barnett said 98-percent of cases end in plea deals, due to an overcrowded court system. She also said minimum sentencing laws, overcrowded prisons and a lack of mental health funding are exacerbating systemic issues which resulted in Fearn being free.
Barnett said she will be pursuing the maximum sentence for the manslaughter charge, which is life in prison with parole. She said she will let the police investigation finish before upgrading any charges.
