Jackson County Commissioner files ethics complaint over truck given to private citizen

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Jackson County commissioner filed ethics complaints against former members of the County Commission alleging they gave away a county-owned truck to a private citizen.
It wasn’t just a truck. but Commissioner Tim Guffey says they also found out that the man had county lawn equipment.
Sheriff’s officials have now recovered a zero-turn lawnmower and trailer from Marvin Holcomb years after his contract expired for mowing services with the county.
Guffey says the county paid more than $8,000 for both items, but it was after the lawnmower discovery that Guffey says they found where Holcomb was given a Ford Pickup truck by the commission in 2009.
Holcomb says the minutes show that commissioners claimed the 1998 truck was of no value before giving it to Holcomb.
“There were three purchased at the same time. Two are still in rotation to this day that the county is using. The third one, the man they gave it to, is still driving it to this day. When I got the deal through the paperwork, the title says gift, which is a no-no,” says Commissioner Guffey.
No word yet on when or if the ethics commission will take action.
