Huntsville runoff election due to 8 votes

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - All of the votes from Tuesday, August 28’s municipal elections have been counted. If we’ve learned anything, it’s what we’ve all heard before, every vote counts.
Huntsville city council District 2 race is now a runoff because of 8 votes.
More than 4,000 votes were cast and the magic number to win was 50 percent plus 1 vote. Frances Akridge came in first place, but she was just 8 votes away. Now she and Mary Jane Caylor are preparing for the October 9th runoff.
Tuesday's watch parties for Mary Jane Caylor and Frances Akridge were filled with excitement and hugs as the numbers came in. Frances came close to victory but she's not discouraged.
"In so many ways we have simply won. We can just do it again. I’ve had more volunteers, since last night,” said Frances Akridge.
As the top two vote-getters, their dreams of representing the people of district 2 in the Huntsville city council are still possible thanks to their supporters.
“Just a huge thank you. I’ve had so many great volunteers that have worked so hard during this campaign and they tell me they’re ready to go again for the next 6 weeks,” said Mary Jane Caylor.
“I’m really grateful for everybody who turned out, who showed up, and just doing that one thing for me, in support of my vision for the city is remarkable,” said Akridge.
Both candidates say they’re going to do everything they can to get out the vote for the runoff election scheduled for October 9th.
“We’re going to work very hard during the next 6 weeks to overcome those numbers and win this race,” said Caylor.
“I’m definitely committed because it’s important to me and to my neighbors that we have a financially solvent city and improve the stability of our city,” said Frances.
Both candidates hope if you live in District 2, you don’t have voter fatigue, because they’re in this race for the long haul.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.