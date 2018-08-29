Free carpentry course being offered in Athens

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A basic carpentry course is being offered to adults in the Athens area for free.
The eight-week course is offered through a partnership between the Alabama Home Builders Foundation and Limestone County Schools. It is being taught by Jerry Haggermaker and will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m from September 25 through November 13 at the Limestone County Career Technical Center.
Carpentry-related subjects taught in the course will include safety instruction, construction layout, reading blueprints, framing, door/window installation, and siding/exterior trim.
Those who complete the course will receive NCCER credits and certificate of completion from the Home Builders Association of Athens.
