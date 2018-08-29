Four ways to make smart moves at college and career fair

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Here are the Four Ways to Make Smart Moves at the College and Career Fair:
1. Register at ASmartPlace.com
- Check out Madison County’s new career exploration/job search online platform. Watch career videos, learn about careers that you might like, and find out how to get the education and skills you need to be successful.
2. Ask Smart Questions to Colleges:
- What can I study here?
- How much does it cost to attend here?
- What is your graduation rate? Job placement rate?
- What activities/clubs could I join?
3. Ask Smart Questions to Employers:
- What do you like most about your job?
- What suggestions do you have to help me prepare for the skills that I’ll need at work?
- What has your career path looked like?
- Does your company have an internship program?
4. Apply for the SmartyPants Project Scholarship
- At the Fair, you’ll have the chance to think about some smart choices – whether it is going to college, finding a job that interests you, or both! Tell us about how what you did at the fair will help you make smart moves towards your future. You can tell us in an essay, a 3D model, a video, or any other smart way you choose.
One student from each district will be selected as a winner and receive a $500 scholarship! Projects are due by Friday, Sept. 28.
