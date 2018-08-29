Florence police looking for missing 25-year-old man

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Police in Florence are looking for a man that they say has not been seen in over a week.
Authorities say 25-year-old Casey Curry spoke to his mother on the phone on August 19. During that conversation, he told his mother that he was in Wilson Park. She has not heard from him since.
Police say Curry will be on foot and does not have a home. They are unsure of what he might be wearing, but say that he does have several tattoos and some of them are on his face.
Anyone with information on Curry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Florence police at (256)-760-6610.
