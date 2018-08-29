Alabama, Auburn team up to promote driver safety

(WAFF) - The University of Alabama and Auburn University are joining forces to promote driver safety after Governor Kay Ivey awarded $2.8 million in grants.
The two schools, along with the Alabama Department of Public Health, are collecting traffic data to help convey messages to encourage safety while driving, such as using a seat-belt and child restraint seats,
“Regardless of your allegiance, when two of our larger universities work collaboratively to save lives and prevent injuries on our highways, our entire state wins,” said Gov. Ivey.
Both schools have programs and centers focused on safe driving.
The University of Alabama’s Center for Advanced Public Safety works to gather data on crashes and their causes, while Auburn University’s Media Production Group works to raise awareness about safe driving.
The grants are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and they are being made available to the state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
