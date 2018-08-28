Wayne County basketball coach resigns after inappropriate touching charge

By Amber Eady | August 28, 2018 at 5:45 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 5:45 AM

WAYNE COUNTY, TN (WAFF) - A high school basketball coach has resigned, after being accused of inappropriately touching a student.

30-year-old Chase Helton was the head women’s basketball coach at Collinwood High School in Tennessee.

He’s charged with inappropriate touching by an authority figure. The charge is in connection to an incident involving a female student, but authorities aren’t saying whether or not she was on the basketball team.

Right now Helton is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

