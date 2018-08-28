Temps in low-to-mid 90s with a heat index close to 100°

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Another warm and humid start to the day out there today and you better get used to it because over the next several weeks we will be dealing with the heat and humidity.
Partly cloudy skies this morning and should continue to stay that way through the late morning hours and into the afternoon. We could see some showers and thunderstorms develop as we move on past lunchtime today, but they will be very isolated.
Temperatures will be into the low to mid 90s, but when you factor in the humidity in the heat index will be closer to 100° if not slightly above it.
Better chances for storms will move in as we head on into your Wednesday and then again into Thursday. Temperatures will cool slightly, but don’t expect much because we are still expecting the low 90s out there every day this week.
Feels like temperature is depending on rainfall could range from the mid to upper 90s into the low triple digits.
At this point it looks like we could be dealing with some scattered showers and thunderstorms through your Labor Day weekend which also looks like it’ll be a warm one temperatures look to stay in the low to mid-90s all the way through the end of next week!
