Suspect sought in south Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are searching for a shooting suspect.
It happened Monday night on Wade Road. This is behind the Owens Cross Roads Publix, but it is still in Huntsville city limits.
An officer at the scene said the victim was shot in the head. The victim’s condition is not yet known.
The officer said it may have been a drive-by shooting. They are still trying to confirm.
No suspect information was given. Police said they have an idea who the suspect is. They are sorting through tips to find him.
