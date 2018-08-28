Spraying for mosquitoes in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - September is only a couple days away and mosquitoes are still causing problems because of the hot and humid weather here in the Tennessee Valley.
WAFF spoke with employees who do the spraying of the mosquitoes. They say they’re not aware of any cases of West Nile Virus or Zika in Decatur, but it’s important to be proactive. They go and spray every day, Monday through Friday.
“We have two spray trucks and we spray Monday through Friday. Usually from 4 am to 6 am. Lately the last 3 weeks we’ve sprayed from 7pm to 9pm,” says Shawn McNeill.
Employees say if you notice mosquitoes around your home, all you have to do is give them a call. They’ll bring a truck and investigate the situation and do what it takes to eliminate the mosquitoes.
"If you’re breeding mosquitoes or your neighbors are, we’ll tell you the problems we’re finding. We’ll come out and spray if we see there’s a mosquito problem,” said McNeill. He also says one of the best ways to avoid having mosquitoes is to eliminate standing water from around your home.
Even small pots can be a big breeding ground for mosquitoes. The mosquito spray coming from the trucks is stronger than DEET, but it’s not a repellent. The employees say the mist stays in the air for a couple of minutes and the spray gets on mosquito wings and then kills them.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.