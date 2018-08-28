Scottsboro firefighters get $111K grant for upgrades

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Fire Department there is getting a huge safety upgrade that will hopefully keep firefighters healthy.
It’s getting over $111,000 to install new diesel exhaust capturing systems, and new fire sprinklers and alarms.
Studies show firefighters are more likely to develop certain kinds of cancers.
Researchers believe being exposed to exhaust from firetrucks may be a contributing factor.
These new exhaust systems should help reduce that risk.
