Riverton Elementary School turns 100

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A lot has changed at Riverton Elementary School since it was built in 1918. The Madison County School System is celebrating the school’s 100th birthday.
Before the school was built, there were five smaller locations. The community then decided that they needed more local, centralized schools.
In 1918, Riverton was born. It started off as a high school until the school system built Buckhorn High School.
While the school has undergone a lot of renovations, an original piece of the school still stands. The bell that is above the Riverton Elementary School sign outside the building is the same bell from when the school was first built.
In the past, the bell was rung for a significant event, like when the US won World War I and World War II. Now, the bell is rung whenever a sporting team from Buckhorn High School makes the playoffs.
Jeff Malone is the principal for Riverton. His history with the school goes way back and even includes his family.
“My grandmother went to school here, my dad went to school here, my sister and I, and then my two kids have gone to school here,” says Malone.
A lot of memories are etched in the walls for Malone. He says the he can sometimes smell the old gym where he used to play basketball with his friends. Malone tells WAFF that when he sees kids running out for recess, he sometimes gets flashbacks of him and his friends running outside.
Malone is not the only one with a lot of memories at the school. Mike Tate also has a family connection to the school. Tate’s father went to the school, at some point in time, two out of his three brothers went to Riverton.
While Tate’s daughter never went to Riverton, she now teaches at the school. Tate’s grandson is also a student.
“Anytime that you have something like that, that’s sort of tradition. That makes it special,” Tate says as he reflects on his family’s lineage at the school. He still has one granddaughter that still needs to go through elementary school.
Tate is certainly hopeful she goes to Riverton.
For Malone, he describes the school with one word: community.
“It’s not just about the school, this is a pillar for the community to stand upon,” says Malone.
The school system will be having a celebration with a balloon release at Riverton on Thursday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. The school encourages anyone who either attended the school or worked at the school, to consider coming to the event.
