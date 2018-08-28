Officer’s rescue of father, six children from burning home caught on body cam footage

SEAGOVILLE, TX (KDAF/CNN) - A police officer in Texas is being hailed as a hero after he risked his life to help save a family from a burning home.
Sam Click ran into the house where a father and his six children were sleeping Saturday morning, and the rescue was caught on camera.
This dramatic footage was captured on a police body cam in Seagoville.
In it you can see a home almost fully engulfed in flames when Click arrived. The officer sprang into action with a neighbor.
Together they woke up the family, which included one child only eight months old.
Seagoville firefighters are trying to figure out what caused the fire.
The Red Cross is providing the family with food and clothing.
