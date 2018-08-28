New Hazel Green High School principal named

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education has voted on a new prinicipal for Hazel Green High School.
The school board named Erroll (Quinn) Headen as the new prinicipal in a unanimous vote. His appointment will become effective on Wednesday.
Headen previously served as Assistant Principal at Hazel Green.
“Dr. Headen has the experience and qualities necessary to be a dynamic principal and he has built a good relationship with the Hazel Green staff, students, and families. We foresee continued excellence in all areas at Hazel Green under Dr. Headen’s guidance," said Superintendent Massey.
Headen’s appointment comes after former principal Darrell Long’s attorneys said that he planned to rescind his resignation.
