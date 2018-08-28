New Hazel Green High School principal named

New Hazel Green High School principal named
Source: Hazel Green High School website
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 28, 2018 at 6:50 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 6:50 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education has voted on a new prinicipal for Hazel Green High School.

The school board named Erroll (Quinn) Headen as the new prinicipal in a unanimous vote. His appointment will become effective on Wednesday.

Source: Madison County Schools
Source: Madison County Schools (Source: Madison County Schools)

Headen previously served as Assistant Principal at Hazel Green.

“Dr. Headen has the experience and qualities necessary to be a dynamic principal and he has built a good relationship with the Hazel Green staff, students, and families. We foresee continued excellence in all areas at Hazel Green under Dr. Headen’s guidance," said Superintendent Massey.

[ READ MORE: Former Hazel Green High School principal to rescind resignation ]

Headen’s appointment comes after former principal Darrell Long’s attorneys said that he planned to rescind his resignation.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.